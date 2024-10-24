Champions League Table after 3 Games 2024/25- Three English teams in top 8, but not Arsenal

Here is a look at the Champions League table for 2024/25 as it stood after Week 3 of the league phase. Three English teams are in the top 8 (the clubs that directly progress to the knockout stages), but Arsenal aren’t one of them. The Gunners are currently 9th which means they’ll have to go through the playoff round as things stand.

Interestingly, the top 3 are all English teams, and two of them- Aston Villa and Liverpool, are the only unbeaten teams in the group stage of this competition after three rounds.

Villa beat Bologna 2-0 on Matchday 3, while Liverpool edged RB Leipzig 1-0 in Germany.

UCL group stage table after Week 3 24/25 season

The three Premier League clubs at the top of the table are followed by two Ligue 1 outfits in the form of Monaco and Brest, with the troika of Bayer Leverkusen (Germany), Inter (Italy) and Sporting Lisbon (Portugal) completing the top 8.

Among the big names who would be eliminated as things stand are AC Milan, who are 25th in the table and Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid, who are 27th.

Bayern’s healthy goal difference courtesy their 9-2 thrashing of Dinamo earlier in the competition is keeping them in the top 24. Vincent Kompany’s side lost 4-1 to Barcelona in Round 3.