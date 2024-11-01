Referee announced for Newcastle v Arsenal | No Home team has lost under him in 24-25 so far

The referee for Newcastle v Arsenal in the 2024/25 season- the Premier League’s first game of November 2024, has been officially announced as John Brooks.

This is the first game that Brooks will be refereeing for both clubs in the current season. Newcastle have won only 1 of their last 4 games under Brooks.

Newcastle recent record under Brooks

Chelsea 3-2 Newcastle (March 2024; Lost)

Villa 1-3 Newcastle (Jan 2024; Won)

Newcastle 1-2 Liverpool (August 2023; Lost)

Aston Villa 3-0 Newcastle (April 2023; Lost)

But Magpies fans will be hopeful on seeing Brooks’ current season record- no home team has lost a game under him in 24/25.

Brooks 8 matches refereed in 2024/25 so far (no home team has lost)

Tottenham 3-1 Brentford

Liverpool 2-1 Chelsea

Everton 1-1 Fulham

Plymouth 3-2 Sunderland

Sheff Utd 2-0 Luton

Brighton 3-2 Wolves (Cup)

Ajax 4-0 Besiktas (UEL)

Malta 1-0 Moldova (Nations League)

Brooks will have Simon Bennett and Dan Robathan as his assistants, with Jarred Gillett on VAR duty. (Gillett was also VAR for Arsenal’s game against Bournemouth earlier in the season; the one which saw Saliba sent off)

Brooks was in charge of two Arsenal games last season- one saw them beat Brighton 3-0; the other saw the Gunners lose 2-0 to Liverpool in the FA Cup.

Both Newcastle and Arsenal were victorious in the Carabao Cup in midweek, with the Magpies edging Chelsea and the Gunners beating Preston North End.

Arsenal are 3rd with 18 points currently in the league table while Newcastle are 12th (with 12 points)