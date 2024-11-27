L’Equipe O Jogo Player Ratings Sporting Lisbon vs Arsenal 1-5- Gyokeres, Havertz, Gabriel & others

Here is a look at the player ratings for Sporting Lisbon vs Arsenal from the big continental newspapers following AFC’s 5-1 win in the Portuguese capital.

Sporting 1 (Inacio) Arsenal 5 (Martinelli, Havertz, Magalhaes, Saka pen, Trossard)

L’Equipe player ratings Sporting CP v Arsenal 1-5

The French newspaper is notoriously harsh with its player ratings, and Sporting managed a team rating of just 3.7/10. No SCP player got more than 5 in their player ratings, with Viktor Gyokeres, recently linked with Manchester United, given just a 3 by them.

On the Arsenal side, they had winger Saka and central defender Gabriel Magalhaes as the best outfield players against Sporting (8/10 rating). Manager Mikel Arteta also got a 8/10 from L’Equipe. Former Chelsea star Kai Havertz scored a goal, but was given a 6/10, with Arsenal’s starters getting a team rating of 6.7/10.

O Jogo Portuguese newspaper player ratings Sporting Lisbon Arsenal 2024

Central defender Diomande was deemed the worst Sporting player by O Jogo, with a 3/10 rating. Gyokeres fared marginally better here, with a 5/10, but the best SCP player according to them was midfielder Hjulmand (6/10)

On the Arsenal side, Saka and Gabriel were the best in O Jogo’s eyes, with a 8/10- the same as they managed in L’Equipe.

Sporting had upset Manchester City earlier in the competition in what was Ruben Amorim’s final game with them as manager before moving to Man Utd.