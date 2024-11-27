L’Equipe O Jogo Player Ratings Sporting Lisbon vs Arsenal 1-5- Gyokeres, Havertz, Gabriel & others

Here is a look at the player ratings for Sporting Lisbon vs Arsenal from the big continental newspapers following AFC’s 5-1 win in the Portuguese capital.

Sporting 1 (Inacio) Arsenal 5 (Martinelli, Havertz, Magalhaes, Saka pen, Trossard)

L’Equipe player ratings Sporting CP v Arsenal 1-5

The French newspaper is notoriously harsh with its player ratings, and Sporting managed a team rating of just 3.7/10. No SCP player got more than 5 in their player ratings, with Viktor Gyokeres, recently linked with Manchester United, given just a 3 by them.

Sporting vs Arsenal Player Ratings L'Equipe

On the Arsenal side, they had winger Saka and central defender Gabriel Magalhaes as the best outfield players against Sporting (8/10 rating). Manager Mikel Arteta also got a 8/10 from L’Equipe. Former Chelsea star Kai Havertz scored a goal, but was given a 6/10, with Arsenal’s starters getting a team rating of 6.7/10.

O Jogo Portuguese newspaper player ratings Sporting Lisbon Arsenal 2024

Central defender Diomande was deemed the worst Sporting player by O Jogo, with a 3/10 rating. Gyokeres fared marginally better here, with a 5/10, but the best SCP player according to them was midfielder Hjulmand (6/10)

On the Arsenal side, Saka and Gabriel were the best in O Jogo’s eyes, with a 8/10- the same as they managed in L’Equipe.

Sporting 1-5 Arsenal O Jogo Player Ratings

Sporting had upset Manchester City earlier in the competition in what was Ruben Amorim’s final game with them as manager before moving to Man Utd.

