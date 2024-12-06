Fulham in top 6- Premier League table after 14 games (2024-2025 season)

Here is a look at the Premier League standings after Round 14 in the Premier League this 2024/25 season. This was a midweek set of fixtures and produced some interesting results.
Liverpool remain top of the table, but their lead was marginally cut after they conceded a late equaliser away at Newcastle.
The Reds are followed by Chelsea, who hammered Southampton 5-1 and Arsenal, who beat Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United.
Arsenal’s next opponents are Fulham, who interestingly, are in the top 6 following their win over Brighton and Hove Albion. BHAFC are 5th, with Manchester City in 4th following their 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest.
EPL standings after Week 14 this 24-25 season
Bournemouth’s surprise 1-0 win over Tottenham saw them leapfrog Ange Postecoglou’s men in the league standings. Spurs are due to face London rivals Chelsea this weekend.
Everton thumped Wolves 4-0- a welcome result for them ahead of the Merseyside derby in GW15.
Only 4 points separate 5th placed Brighton (23) from 13th placed Manchester United (19)
Ipswich, Wolves and Southampton form the bottom 3- the only three teams below double digits in terms of points at this MW14 stage of the competition.
Week 14 Results PL (24-25- games played on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evening)
Ipswich 0-1 Palace
Leicester 3-1 West Ham
Everton 4-0 Wolves
Man City 3-0 Nottingham Forest
Arsenal 2-0 Man Utd
Newcastle 3-3 Liverpool
Southampton 1-5 Chelsea
Aston Villa 3-1 Brentford
Fulham 3-1 Brighton
Bournemouth 1-0 Tottenham