Week 16- Premier League Table after Manchester derby 2024-25 | Chelsea 2 points behind LFC

Here is a look at the Premier League table after 16 games in the current 2024/25- also the EPL standings after the Manchester derby which was won in stunning fashion by Ruben Amorim’s Man United.

Chelsea are now just two points behind leaders Liverpool, although the latter do have a game in hand (their fixture against Everton that was postponed due to Storm Darragh)

Manchester City’s loss to Man United has seen Pep Guardiola’s team fall out of the top 4, with Nottingham Forest taking their spot.

EPL log after Round 16 (24/25 season)

Another surprise entrant in the top six are Bournemouth, who have taken advantage of Aston Villa (away loss to Forest) and Brighton (home loss to Crystal Palace) in GW15. The Cherries drew 1-1 with West Ham last night, but it was enough to catapult them into 6th place.

Ipswich, Wolves and Southampton are the bottom 3 teams as of MD16, but Ipswich’s win has taken them into double digits, and they’re now just two points behind 17th placed Leicester City.

Arsenal drew at Everton this weekend (the only goalless draw of Round 16), and those two points dropped means they’ve fallen further behind Liverpool and Chelsea in the title race.

3/10 this weekend were won by the home team (Newcastle, Forest and Chelsea). 4/10 by the away team (Ipswich, Palace, Man United and Spurs), with 3 games ending in draws.