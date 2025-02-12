L’Equipe Marca AS Player Ratings Manchester City vs Real Madrid 2-3 Champions League 2025

Here are the player ratings from the big continental and Spanish newspapers following Real Madrid’s 3-2 win against Man City in the first leg of their Champions League playoff tie. Real came from behind to win 3-2, with the winning goal struck in second half stoppage time.

L’Equipe player ratings Man City 2 Real Madrid 3 February 2025

A 4.8/10 team rating for Man City from French paper L’Equipe. Bernardo Silva was the worst Man City player against Real Madrid in L’Equipe’s eyes, with the Portuguese medio getting a 3/10 rating. At the other end, Vini Jr got a 8/10 for Real Madrid.

Former Chelsea keeper Thibault Courtois got a 6/10

Marca player ratings MCFC vs RMA UCL 2025

Diario AS player ratings for Man City vs Real Madrid February 11

The likes of Akanji and Kevin de Bruyne weren’t deemed worthy of a rating by Diario AS. The only Man City players to escape with a modicum of credit in their eyes were defender Gvardiol and substitute Foden, both of whom were given 2 stars.

On the Real Madrid side, there were plenty of 3 star performances, among them being Valverde, Asencio and Bellingham (who all got low player ratings from L’Equipe). No Real Madrid player got 1 star or lesser from AS.