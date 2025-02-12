L’Equipe Marca AS Player Ratings Manchester City vs Real Madrid 2-3 Champions League 2025

Here are the player ratings from the big continental and Spanish newspapers following Real Madrid’s 3-2 win against Man City in the first leg of their Champions League playoff tie. Real came from behind to win 3-2, with the winning goal struck in second half stoppage time.

L’Equipe player ratings Man City 2 Real Madrid 3 February 2025

A 4.8/10 team rating for Man City from French paper L’Equipe. Bernardo Silva was the worst Man City player against Real Madrid in L’Equipe’s eyes, with the Portuguese medio getting a 3/10 rating. At the other end, Vini Jr got a 8/10 for Real Madrid.

Former Chelsea keeper Thibault Courtois got a 6/10

Man City vs Real Madrid 2025 Player Ratings L'Equipe

Marca player ratings MCFC vs RMA UCL 2025

MCI 2-3 RMA Player Ratings UCL Marca

Diario AS player ratings for Man City vs Real Madrid February 11

The likes of Akanji and Kevin de Bruyne weren’t deemed worthy of a rating by Diario AS. The only Man City players to escape with a modicum of credit in their eyes were defender Gvardiol and substitute Foden, both of whom were given 2 stars.

On the Real Madrid side, there were plenty of 3 star performances, among them being Valverde, Asencio and Bellingham (who all got low player ratings from L’Equipe). No Real Madrid player got 1 star or lesser from AS.

Manchester City 2-3 Real Madrid Player Ratings Diario AS

Related Posts:

Leave a Comment