Hojlund, Onana, Bruno- L’Equipe Player Ratings Lyon 2-2 Manchester United

Here is a look at Lyon v Man Utd first leg player ratings from well known French newspaper L’Equipe. The game ended in a 2-2 draw in France, with United conceding a late equaliser at Parc Olympique Lyonnais.

L’Equipe player ratings Olympique Lyon vs Man United 2025

The paper wasn’t very impressed with the performance of either team, giving Man United a 4.6/10 team rating and OL a 5.4/10.

Not surprisingly, the most criticism was reserved for goalkeeper Andre Onana (3/10 rating) and forward Rasmus Hojlund (2/10 rating)

The best Man United player against Lyon, in L’Equipe’s eyes, was Red Devils skipper Bruno Fernandes- he got a 8/10, the most of any player on either side.

Three of the other UEL quarterfinals on the day ended in draws, with the exception being Bodo/Glimt’s 2-0 win over Lazio.

For comparison, here are also the Man United player ratings against OL from the local MEN paper.

The paper and L’Equipe both have Bruno Fernandes as a 8/10, althought they’ve rated Onana even lower with a 2/10.

Man U player ratings vs Lyon (from Manchester local paper MEN)

The winner of the Lyon-United game will take on the winner of Rangers/Bilbao in the last four. The first leg of that QF tie at Ibrox ended in a 0-0 draw.