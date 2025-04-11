Hojlund, Onana, Bruno- L’Equipe Player Ratings Lyon 2-2 Manchester United

Here is a look at Lyon v Man Utd first leg player ratings from well known French newspaper L’Equipe. The game ended in a 2-2 draw in France, with United conceding a late equaliser at Parc Olympique Lyonnais.

L’Equipe player ratings Olympique Lyon vs Man United 2025

The paper wasn’t very impressed with the performance of either team, giving Man United a 4.6/10 team rating and OL a 5.4/10.

Not surprisingly, the most criticism was reserved for goalkeeper Andre Onana (3/10 rating) and forward Rasmus Hojlund (2/10 rating)

The best Man United player against Lyon, in L’Equipe’s eyes, was Red Devils skipper Bruno Fernandes- he got a 8/10, the most of any player on either side.

Olympique Lyon vs Man United 2025 Player Ratings L'Equipe

Three of the other UEL quarterfinals on the day ended in draws, with the exception being Bodo/Glimt’s 2-0 win over Lazio.

For comparison, here are also the Man United player ratings against OL from the local MEN paper.

The paper and L’Equipe both have Bruno Fernandes as a 8/10, althought they’ve rated Onana even lower with a 2/10.

Man U player ratings vs Lyon (from Manchester local paper MEN)

Man United player ratings vs Lyon 2025 First Leg

Manchester United player ratings vs OL 2025

The winner of the Lyon-United game will take on the winner of Rangers/Bilbao in the last four. The first leg of that QF tie at Ibrox ended in a 0-0 draw.

Related Posts:

Leave a Comment