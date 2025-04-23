Opponent watch- FC Nantes vs PSG 2025 Player Ratings (from L’Equipe)

Here is a look at the FC Nantes vs Paris SG player ratings from their league clash on 22 April 2025 from well known French newspaper L’Equipe.

PSG drew 1-1 with Nantes, extending their unbeaten away record in the league to 39 games, beating the erstwhile continental record held by AC Milan (38 unbeaten matches between 1991 and 1993)

PSG are also Arsenal’s Champions League semifinal opponents- the first leg takes place next Tuesday at the Emirates Stadium.

L’Equipe player ratings FC Nantes 1-1 PSG

It was a forgettable evening for most of the PSG players, with nobody managing more than a 6/10 player rating in L’Equipe’s books and the team getting an average rating of 4.8/10

Kvicha was given a 3/10- the lowest of the PSG players against Nantes.

PSG had more than 75% possession in this game and lead for the longest time through Vitinha’s 33rd minute strike before Douglas Augusto snatched a late equaliser for Nantes.

French journalists were of the opinion that this was a match with little significance for PSG, who already have the domestic title wrapped up, but wondered if it was adequate preparation for a CL semifinal against the Gunners.

PSG have another game coming up before the Arsenal clash in the form of a home fixture against Nice on Friday evening.