Premier League Team of the Week Round 33 (2024/25)- Media Outlet roundup for TOTW GW33

Here is a look at the EPL Team of the Week for Match Day 33 from Troy Deeney at the BBC and Alan Shearer at the Premier League.

Troy Deeney Team of the Week GW33 2024-2025 season

Deeney’s TOTW has two representatives from Arsenal in the form of defender William Saliba and forward Leandro Trossard after the Gunners beat Ipswich Town 4-0 over the weekend.

Palace’s 0-0 draw against Bournemouth saw three representatives in Deeney’s Team of the Week- Henderson and Guehi (Palace) and Cherries left back Milos Kerkez, who has been linked with many big name Premier League clubs.

Villa’s impressive dismantling of Newcastle earns them two names in the XI in the form of Tielemans and Watkins as well as manager Unai Emery.

Liverpool (Konate), Man City (Kovacic), Forest (Anderson) and Brentford (Mbuemo) are the remaining TOTW players in the BBC list.



Shearer Team of the Week

Shearer and Deeney’s Team of the Week have five players in common- goalkeeper Henderson, midfielder Anderson and three attacking players in the form of Trossard, Watkins and Mbuemo.

Shearer’s team also has a spot for Chelsea’s Pedro Neto, although Deeney’s team had no CFC representative.

Both teams had Emery as Manager of the Week for Round 33.