Italy vs Spain Women 1-3 Newspaper Player Ratings Euro 2025- How did Caldentey, Putellas & others fare?

Here is a look at the Italy Women vs Spain Euro 2025 player ratings from the big Spanish newspapers- Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo. Spain won 3-1 to progress as group winners with a 100% record while Italy finished second in the group.

Diario AS player ratings Italy vs Spain Women Euro 2025

Spain had Arsenal WFC’s Mariona Caldentey starting for them, and she got 2 stars for her performance on the evening. Man City Women’s Leila Ouahabi was given only one star by AS.

Alexia Putellas got 3 stars as did goal scorers Patricia Guijarro and Athenea del Castillo. Putellas is one of several Barca women stars in this Spain Euro 2025 squad– nearly half the roster is from the Catalan giants.

Italy 1 (Elisabetta Oliviero)

Spain 3 (Athenea Del Castillo, Patricia Guijarro, Esther Gonzalez)

Marca player ratings Italy Women 1-3 Spain Women Euro 2025

Marca gave both Caldentey and fellow forward Salma a single star. No Spain starter got 3 stars in their books, and even both coaches and the referee only managed a single star in their eyes.

Mundo Deportivo Italy Women’s National Football Team vs Spain Women Player Ratings Euro 2025

Finally we come to the MD newspaper, and they like Marca, thought Caldentey’s performance was only worthy of a single star. They also thought several Italian women players didn’t deserve a rating for their performance on the evening.