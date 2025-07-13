Referee announced for Chelsea-PSG CWC final- same ref who was in charge of CFC’s QF game!

The referee for Chelsea’s Club World Cup final against Paris SG has been officially announced, and it’s Iranian-Australian referee Alireza Faghani.

Faghani has refereed three games at the 2025 Club World Cup so far, and one of them has already involved Chelsea- he was in charge of CFC’s 2-1 win over Brazilian outfit Palmeiras in the quarterfinals.

Faghani was also the referee at the 2015 Club World Cup final (when FC Barcelona beat River Plate in the final)

Games with Alireza Faghani as referee at 2025 Club World Cup

Al Ahly 0-0 Inter Miami (opening game of tournament)

Bayern 2-1 Boca Juniors

Palmeiras 1-2 Chelsea (Quarter final)

Chelsea vs PSG (final)

This will therefore be the first PSG game that Faghani has refereed in this tournament. The reigning UCL champions have marched to the final in some style, demolishing the likes of Inter Miami, Bayern and Real Madrid in the knockout stages.

Yellow cards given by Faghani at Club WC 2025

Ahly 0-0 Inter (5 yellow cards)

Bayern 2-1 Boca (4 yellow cards)

Palmeiras 1-2 Chelsea (4 yellow cards)

At the 2018 World Cup, Faghani was in charge of four games, including the France 4-3 Argentina Round of 16 clash and the Belgium v England third place playoff.

He refereed two games at the last World Cup in Qatar- both group stage games ( Brazil v Serbia & Portugal v Uruguay)