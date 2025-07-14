L’Equipe Marca Player Ratings Chelsea 3-0 PSG Club World Cup Final 2025- Palmer, Robert Sanchez, Nuno Mendes

Here is a look at the Chelsea vs PSG player ratings from the big European sports newspapers after CFC beat Paris SG 3-0 in the 2025 Club World Cup final at the Metlife Stadium.

Chelsea 3 (Cole Palmer *2, Joao Pedro) PSG 0

L’Equipe player ratings Chelsea vs PSG 3-0 FIFA CWC Final 2025

Cole Palmer, with his two goals and an assist, was the best Chelsea player against PSG, with French paper L’Equipe giving him a 9/10 rating.

They also appreciated goalkeeper Robert Sanchez’s efforts, with the Spaniard getting a 8/10 rating.

It was a forgettable game for Paris SG, as demonstrated by their average team rating of 2.9/10. There were several players with a 2/10 rating from L’Equipe, chief among them Dembele, Kvaratskhelia and Nuno Mendes.

Marca player ratings Chelsea FC 3 Paris Saint-Germain 0

The Blues are expected to sell Noni Madueke to Arsenal, but have already made some attacking signings in the form of Joao Pedro and Liam Delap, and the former, playing ahead of Jackson, got three stars from Spanish paper Marca.

On the PSG side, only goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma managed more than a single star, and there were several players not deemed worthy of a rating.

Marca also liked the performance of Alireza Faghani, the ref for this 2025 Club World Cup final, giving him 3 stars.

Diario AS Club WC final player ratings for Chelsea v PSG 2025

Finally, we come to Diario AS, and as many as five of PSG’s starters didn’t get any rating from them!