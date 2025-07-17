Referee announced for England Women vs Sweden Euro 2025- same Spanish ref who did Lionesses game v Austria

The referee for the England vs Sweden Women Euro 2025 quarter final clash has been announced as 35-year-old Spaniard Marta Huerta de Aza. The Spanish referee is no stranger to the Lionesses- she was in charge of their Euro 2022 opener against Austria at Old Trafford, a game that England Women won 1-0. The Lionesses, as we know, went on to win the Euro 2022 tournament and are defending their crown at the current Women’s Euros.

Huerta de Aza also made history in Spain as the first female Spanish referee to be in charge of a men’s professional match in the country when she had the whistle in the Burgos vs Cartagena Segunda Division game in August 2024.

At Euro 2022, apart from the Lionesses v Austria game, De Aza was also in charge of the Sweden v Switzerland fixture, a game that the Swedes won 2-1.

At Euro 2025, De Aza refereed the Switzerland 2-0 Iceland group stage game.

Major women’s tournament games with Maria Huerta de Aza as referee and cards given

England Women 1-0 Austria Euro 2022 (0 yellow cards)

Sweden Women 2-1 Switzerland Euro 2022 (0 yellow cards)

China Women 1-0 Haiti World Cup 2023 (1 red card, 2 yellow cards)

Switzerland Women 2-0 Iceland Euro 2025 (3 yellow cards)

Sweden have topped Group C at Euro 2025 with a 100% record, beating Germany to top spot.

England started their Euro 2025 campaign with a loss to France, but beat Netherlands and Wales to secure second spot in Group D behind the French.

The winner of this England v Sweden quarter-final game will meet Italy in the semi final.