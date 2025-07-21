Referee announced for England Women vs Italy Euro 2025- same Croatian ref who did Arsenal UWCL final win

The referee for the England vs Italy Women Euro 2025 semi final clash has been announced as 39-year-old Croatian Ivana Martincic. Lionesses fans will also remember her as the ref who was in charge of the 2025 Women’s Champions League final between Arsenal WFC and Barcelona in Lisbon earlier this year, which was won 1-0 by Arsenal to break their near two decade long European trophy drought.

Martincic has also refereed Italy women earlier at this Euro 2025 tournament- she had the whistle for their group stage 1-1 draw against Portugal. She was also in charge for the Netherlands v France Group D game in Basel, a fixture that produced seven goals and ended 5-2 in favour of Les Bleues.

Major women’s football tournament games with Ivana Martincic as referee and cards given

Netherlands 3-2 Portugal Women Euro 2022 (7 yellow cards)

Italy 0-1 Belgium Women Euro 2022 (1 yellow card)

France 1-0 Netherlands Women Euro 2022 QF (3 yellow cards)

Vietnam 0-7 Netherlands Women 2023 World Cup Group E (1 yellow card)

Arsenal WFC 1-0 Barca Femeni (UWCL Final 2025; 4 yellow cards)

Portugal 1-1 Italy Women Euro 2025 (1 red card; 1 yellow)

Netherlands 2-5 France Women Euro 2025 (2 yellow cards)

England 2-1 Italy Women Euro 2025 SF (5 yellow cards)

Martincic was also in charge of three fixtures at the U20 Women’s World Cup in 2024, including eventual winners North Korea’s 1-0 win over USWNT U-20 in the semi finals.

England had Marta Huerta de Aza as ref for their quarter final against Sweden, which they won on penalties to advance to the last four.

The winner of the Lionesses v Italy Women first semi final clash will take on either Spain or Germany in the Euro 2025 final. Edina Alves will be the ref for the ESP v GER women semi final.