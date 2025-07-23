Brazilian Referee for Germany vs Spain Women Euro 2025 SF- only non European ref at tournament!

The referee for the Germany Women vs Spain Euro 2025 semi final game has been officially announced as Edina Alves Batista. The 45-year-old Brazilian is the only non European ref at this UEFA Women’s Euros. She has already done two games at Euro 2025 so far- the Denmark vs Sweden and England v Netherlands group fixtures, and this will be her third match of the tournament.

Spanish fans will remember her as the referee from their 2-1 win over Sweden in the 2023 World Cup semifinal (Spain went on to win that tournament)

The Germany v Spain semifinal, which will feature WSL stars such as Arsenal’s Mariona Caldentey, Chelsea’s Sjoeke Nusken and the Man City duo of Ouahabi and Knaak, will have the winner taking on England in the final.

Alves has also taken charge of high-profile men’s games in Brazil such as Corinthians v Palmeiras and Corinthians v Santos.

Major women’s football tournament games with Edina Alves as referee

China 0-0 Spain Women World Cup 2019 (1 yellow card)

NZ 0-1 Netherlands Women World Cup 2019 (0 cards)

Italy 2-0 China Round of 16 WC 2019 (0 cards)

England 1-2 USA Semi Final WC 2019 (1 red, 3 yellows)

Japan 1-1 Canada Women 2021 Olympics (1 yellow)

Sweden 4-2 Australia Women 2024 Olympics (0 cards)

Australia 1-0 Ireland Women World Cup 2023 (1 yellow card)

South Korea 0-1 Morocco Women World Cup 2023 (1 yellow card)

Japan 3-1 Norway Women Round of 16 WC 2023 (0 cards)

Spain 2-1 Sweden Women Semi Final World Cup 2023 (0 cards)

NZ 1-2 France Women 2024 Olympics (1 yellow card)

Canada 0-0 Germany Women 2024 Olympics QF (3 yellow cards) (GER won 4-2 on pens)

Denmark 0-1 Sweden Women Euro 2025 (1 yellow card)

England 4-0 Netherlands Women Euro 2025 (1 yellow card)

Germany v Spain Women Euro 2025 SF