L’Equipe AS CdS Newspaper Player Ratings England Women 2-1 Italy Euro 2025 SF- Russo, James, Severini

Here is a look at the England Women vs Italy Euro 2025 player ratings from the big European sports newspapers. The Lionesses won 2-1 to advance to the final where they will play either Spain or Germany (the other Euro 2025 semi-final will have Brazilian Edina Alves as referee tonight).

L’Equipe player ratings Lionesses vs Italy Women Semi Final 2025

The French newspaper thought Fiorentina’s Emma Severini had a terrible game as a substitute, giving her a 2/10 rating. They also thought Arsenal WFC forward Alessia Russio had a poor outing for the Lionesses- she got a 2/10.

Both the England and Italian women’s teams didn’t impress L’Equipe, with the starters getting less than 5/10 as an average team rating for this game. Chelsea’s Lauren James got a 4. Her team mate Hannah Hampton was the only starting Lionesses player to get a 6/10 or more in these ratings (Chloe Kelly got 7 as a sub)

L’Equipe were quite happy with the performance of Croatian referee Ivana Martincic, giving her a 7/10 ref rating for this Euro 2025 semifinal game.

Diario AS player ratings England Women vs Italia Women 2-1

No player on either side got 3 stars from Spanish paper Diario AS, but several of the Italian subs from the bench weren’t deemed worthy enough of a rating, as can be seen below.

Corriere dello Sport Italy Women player ratings v England Euro 2025

Finally, we come to Italian newspaper CdS, and they again highlighted Severini’s negative impact off the bench, with a 4.5 (Italian papers don’t usually give out poor ratings easily)