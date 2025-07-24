Marca Bild L’Equipe Player Ratings Germany Women 0-1 Spain Euro 2025- Caldentey, Bonmati

Here is a look at the Germany vs Spain Women player ratings from the likes of Bild, Marca and L’Equipe for their Euro 2025 semi-final. Spain beat Germany to advance to the final, where they will play England’s Lionesses, who had beaten Italy Women 2-1 in the first SF.

L’Equipe player ratings Germany Frauen 0-1 Espana Women Euro 2025

The pick of the Spanish players, in French paper L’Equipe’s eyes, were goal scorer Aitana Bonmati and keeper Cata Coll, both of whom got a 8/10 rating.

Arsenal’s Mariona Caldentey got a 6/10. Man City’s Rebecca Knaak was given a 5/10. Chelsea WFC’s Sjoeke Nusken was suspended, and her replacement- Lyon’s Sara Dabritz, got a 5.

Bild player ratings Germany vs Spain Femeni Women’s Euros

The German rating system is a little different- here 1 is the best rating and 6 is bad. As you can see, no player on either side got a 1 rating, but Coll and Bonmati came the closest with their 2 for Spain.

Bild were also a bit disappointed with forward Hoffmann and goalkeeper Berger, giving the duo a 4.

Marca ratings GER 0-1 ESP Women Euros semi final

Finally we come to Spanish paper Marca, and Bonmati was the only player on either side to get 3 stars. The referee for this Germany v Spain women game was Brazilian Edina Batista, and Marca only gave her a single star as ref.