L’Equipe AS Player Ratings France Women vs Germany Euro 2025 Quarter Final- Ann Katrin Berger, Nusken & others

Here is a look at the France Women vs Germany Euro 2025 player ratings from the big European sports newspapers. Despite playing most of the game with ten players following an early red card, Germany Frauen beat Les Bleues (France feminine national football team) on penalties to progress to a semi-final meeting against Spain.

L’Equipe player ratings France vs Germany Frauen Euro quarter final 2025

L’Equipe was full of praise for the performance of Germany keeper Ann-Katrin Berger, with the former Chelsea GK getting a 9/10 in their player ratings.

Berger’s opposite number- the former Arsenal and Atleti GK Pauline Peyraud-Magnin, got a 5/10 in these ratings. The worst France player in L’Equipe’s eyes was Diani (3/10), but they were also scathing of the performance of Swedish referee Tess Olofsson and France coach Laurent Bonadei, with the duo also getting a 3/10 rating.

Chelsea’s Sjoeke Nusken got a 5/10 for Germany from L’Equipe, while fellow midfielder Oriane Jean-Francois got a 6/10.

Diario AS player ratings France 1-1 Germany Women 2025 Euros

The Spanish sports paper had German forward Giovanna Hoffmann as the pick of the players- she was the only one on either side to get 3 stars.

France, who had topped a group including England & Holland, went out 5-6 on penalties, with Lyon’s Alice Sombath missing the decisive spot kick for Les Bleues.