Referee for France vs Germany Women Euro 2025 Announced- Swedish ref who was in charge of Olympics final

The referee for the France Women vs Germany Euro 2025 game- the fourth and last quarter final at this Women’s Euros, has been announced as Tess Olofsson. The 37-year-old Swedish referee is best known for being in charge of the 2024 Olympics Women’s football final between Brazil and the United States, which the USWNT won 1-0 to claim gold in Paris.

Olofsson was also the referee for France Women’s group game against holders England, a game Les Bleues won 2-1 and was pivotal to them finishing as Group D winners at this Euro 2025 tournament.

Major women’s football tournament games with Tess Olofsson as referee & cards given

Belgium 1-1 Iceland Women Euro 2022 (Group D; 2 yellow cards)

Zambia 0-5 Japan Women’s World Cup 2023 (Group C; 1 red card)

England 1-0 Denmark Women’s World Cup 2023 (Group D; 0 yellow cards)

Canada 2-1 New Zealand Women Olympics 2024 (GS; 1 yellow card)

USA 1-0 Japan Women Olympics 2024 (QF; 1 yellow card)

Brazil 0-1 USA Women Olympics 2024 (Final; 1 yellow card)

France 2-1 England Euro 2025 (Group D; 2 yellow cards)

France v Germany Women Euro 2025 (Quarter Final)

Both France & Germany have starters from the WSL- key among them the Chelsea trio of Sandy Baltimore, Oriane Jean-Francois and Sjoeke Nusken.

Sweden were knocked out of Euro 2025 by England in their QF, refereed by Marta Huerta de Aza.

France or Germany will meet Spain in the semis, after they beat Switzerland 2-0 in their Women’s Euro QF.