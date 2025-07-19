Marca Mundo Deportivo Spain vs Switzerland Women Player Ratings Euro 2025- Livia Peng, Walti

Here is a look at the Spain Women vs Switzerland player ratings from the big Spanish newspapers following their Euro 2025 quarterfinal. Spain eliminated hosts Switzerland by beating them 2-0 in Bern.

Spain 2 (Athenea Del Castillo 66′, Claudia Pina 71′) Switzerland 0

Missed penalties from Mariona Caldentey and Alexia Putellas for Spain.

Red Card for Noelle Maritz (Switzerland; 90+2′)

Diario AS Spanish newspaper ratings Spain v Switzerland Women 2025

Only three Spanish Women players- skipper Irene Paredes and goal scorers Pina and Del Castillo got 3 stars from Diario AS.

Chelsea’s Swiss goalkeeper Livia Peng got 2 stars, while the players who missed the penalties for Spain- Arsenal’s Caldentey and Barca’s Putellas, both got a single star.

Marca player ratings Spain 2-0 Switzerland Women Euro 2025

Marca wasn’t very impressed with the Spanish performance- nobody in the XI got 3 stars. Only one Swiss player- Ana Maria Crnogorcevic got 2 stars; the rest of the Switzerland team got a single star. The Italian referee- Maria Sole Ferrieri Caputi, also got a single star.

Mundo Deportivo ratings ESP 2-0 SUI Women’s Euros

MD were more liberal with their ratings than Marca. Three Swiss players, including captain and Arsenal star Lia Walti, also got 3 stars.

Spain will now meet the winner of France v Germany in the Euro 2025 semifinals.