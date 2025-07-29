Official Euro 2025 Team of the Tournament- 4 England Women Players in best XI

Here is the official Women’s Euro 2025 team of the tournament from UEFA, and it features four England Women players in this best XI. The Lionesses beat Spain in the final on penalties and four from the side- goalkeeper Hannah Hampton and defender Lucy Bronze (both Chelsea WFC), and forwards Alessia Russo and Chloe Kelly (both Arsenal WFC) have made it to the TOTW.

Euro 2025 Team of the Tournament- best XI

Women’s EURO TOTW and nationality/clubs of players in the best XI

Goalkeeper– Hannah Hampton (England; Chelsea)

Defenders– Franziska Kett (Germany; Bayern), Elena Linari (Italy; Roma), Irene Paredes (Spain; Barcelona), Lucy Bronze (England; Chelsea)

Midfielders– Alexia Putellas, Patricia Guijarro, Aitana Bonmati (all Spain; Barcelona)

Forwards– Chloe Kelly and Alessia Russo (England; Arsenal), Jule Brand (Germany; Wolfsburg)

4 each from England & Spain; 2 from Germany and 1 from Italy.

Barcelona Femeni dominated the Spanish women Euro 2025 squad, and all four of Spain’s representatives in this TOTW, including the midfield trio, come from the Catalan giants.

Young Germany left back Franziska Kett had limited starts (only 2 games), but was excellent in them.

Chloe Kelly was a substitute for most of the tournament (including the final where she scored the winning penalty), but still made it to the TOTW, highlighting her impact from the bench.

Chelsea and Arsenal WFC made up the core of the Lionesses Euro 2025 squad.