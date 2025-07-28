L’Equipe Marca Player Ratings England 1-1 Spain Women’s Euro 2025 Final- Hannah Hampton, Chloe Kelly & others

Here is a look at the England Women vs Spain Euro 2025 Final player ratings from European sports newspapers like L’Equipe, Marca and Diario AS. The Lionesses successfully defended their Women’s Euros crown by beating Spain Femeni on penalties in Basel.

England 1 (Russo) Spain 1 (Caldentey)- Eng won 3-1 on pens

L’Equipe player ratings England Women vs Spain July 2025 Euro Final

French paper L’Equipe lauded the performances of Chelsea WFC goalkeeper Hannah Hampton (one of 6 CFC players in this England Women Euro 2025 squad) as well as that of Arsenal forward Chloe Kelly from the bench, with the duo getting a 8/10 player rating.

Spain goal scorer Caldentey got a 6/10, as did right back Ona Battle and captain Paredes, but the pick of the Spanish players in the Euro final in their eyes was goalkeeper Cata Coll.

Diario AS player ratings ENG vs ESP Women’s Football Euro 2025 Final

AS thought that Spain’s starters were much better than the Lionesses in the final. However the only two players with three stars in AS’ player ratings were again both England Women players- Kelly and Hampton, and that made the difference.

Marca Spanish paper player ratings England 1-1 Espana Women European Championship Final 2025

Marca were disappointed with Salma Paralluelo’s performance off the bench, deeming it not worthy of a player rating.