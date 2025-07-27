Referee for England vs Spain Women’s Euro 2025 Final- Same French ref who did LFC Chelsea Super Cup game

The referee for the England Women vs Spain Euro 2025 final clash has been announced as 41-year-old French ref Stephanie Frappart. Interestingly, the very experienced Frappart was also referee for the Lionesses v Spain Women’s Euro 2022 quarter-final, which England won 2-1 en route to lifting the title.

Frappart was referee for the Liverpool v Chelsea Super Cup game back in 2019- the first woman ref to take charge of a major men’s UEFA game. Chelsea have six players in the Lionesses squad for Euro 2025, key among them being goalkeeper Hannah Hampton, whose heroics saw them beat Sweden in the quarterfinal refereed by Marta Huerta de Aza.

Major women’s football games which Frappart has refereed (WEURO + FIFA WWC)

Finland 1-1 Switzerland Women Euro 2025

Germany 2-0 Poland Women Euro 2025

Norway 1-2 Italy Women QF Euro 2025

England v Spain Women Final Euro 2025

Switzerland 0-0 Norway Women World Cup 2023

Canada 0-4 Australia Women World Cup 2023

Sweden 0-0 USA Women Ro16 World Cup 2023

Spain 2-1 Netherlands Women QF World Cup 2023

Germany 2-0 Spain Women Euro 2022

Sweden 5-0 Portugal Women Euro 2022

England 2-1 Spain Women QF Euro 2022

Argentina 0-0 Japan Women World Cup 2019

Netherlands 2-1 Canada Women World Cup 2019

Germany 1-2 Sweden Women QF World Cup 2019

USA 2-0 Netherlands Final World Cup 2019

Netherlands 1-0 Norway Women Euro 2017

Norway 0-1 Denmark Women Euro 2017

Sweden 2-0 Russia Women Euro 2017

Austria 0-0 Spain Women QF Euro 2017 (AUT 5-3 pens)

Netherlands 3-0 England Women SF Euro 2017

Australia 2-0 Nigeria Women World Cup 2015

USA 2-0 Colombia Women World Cup 2015

Frappart was also referee at the men’s 2022 World Cup for the Costa Rica 2-4 Germany group game, and has reffed many French top flight men’s fixtures.