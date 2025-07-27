Referee for England vs Spain Women’s Euro 2025 Final- Same French ref who did LFC Chelsea Super Cup game

The referee for the England Women vs Spain Euro 2025 final clash has been announced as 41-year-old French ref Stephanie Frappart. Interestingly, the very experienced Frappart was also referee for the Lionesses v Spain Women’s Euro 2022 quarter-final, which England won 2-1 en route to lifting the title.
Frappart was referee for the Liverpool v Chelsea Super Cup game back in 2019- the first woman ref to take charge of a major men’s UEFA game. Chelsea have six players in the Lionesses squad for Euro 2025, key among them being goalkeeper Hannah Hampton, whose heroics saw them beat Sweden in the quarterfinal refereed by Marta Huerta de Aza.
Major women’s football games which Frappart has refereed (WEURO + FIFA WWC)
Finland 1-1 Switzerland Women Euro 2025
Germany 2-0 Poland Women Euro 2025
Norway 1-2 Italy Women QF Euro 2025
England v Spain Women Final Euro 2025
Switzerland 0-0 Norway Women World Cup 2023
Canada 0-4 Australia Women World Cup 2023
Sweden 0-0 USA Women Ro16 World Cup 2023
Spain 2-1 Netherlands Women QF World Cup 2023
Germany 2-0 Spain Women Euro 2022
Sweden 5-0 Portugal Women Euro 2022
England 2-1 Spain Women QF Euro 2022
Argentina 0-0 Japan Women World Cup 2019
Netherlands 2-1 Canada Women World Cup 2019
Germany 1-2 Sweden Women QF World Cup 2019
USA 2-0 Netherlands Final World Cup 2019
Netherlands 1-0 Norway Women Euro 2017
Norway 0-1 Denmark Women Euro 2017
Sweden 2-0 Russia Women Euro 2017
Austria 0-0 Spain Women QF Euro 2017 (AUT 5-3 pens)
Netherlands 3-0 England Women SF Euro 2017
Australia 2-0 Nigeria Women World Cup 2015
USA 2-0 Colombia Women World Cup 2015
Frappart was also referee at the men’s 2022 World Cup for the Costa Rica 2-4 Germany group game, and has reffed many French top flight men’s fixtures.