Pundit Predictions for Man Utd v Arsenal 2025- What do Merson & Sutton feel?

The biggest game of the opening weekend of the new Premier League season sees Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal travel to Old Trafford to take on old rivals Manchester United.

Arsenal have won 4 of their last 5 opening day league fixtures under Arteta, but this is the first time in the modern Premier League era that the Gunners will square off against great rivals Man Utd in an opening round fixture. They will be looking for all three points after fellow title contenders Liverpool and Man City both won their respective league openers.

Here is what the pundits have predicted for this GW1 fixture.

Paul Merson

Merson reckons this is a bit of a “must-win” for Arsenal because they also have Liverpool and Man City awaiting them in their opening 5 fixtures. He thinks they won’t beat LFC and City if they lose here to United.

However Merson thinks Arsenal have the players to do the job, and has backed the Gunners to win 2-1.

Chris Sutton

Sutton says it’s a “great game” to start the season with. He reckons it will be close, but adds that Arsenal’s new striker Viktor Gyokeres might hurt his old manager (the ex-Sporting Lisbon and now Man United boss) Ruben Amorim. Has also backed Arsenal to win 2-1.

Joe Cole

Cole says he’d have “comfortably backed” Arsenal to win a few weeks ago, isn’t so sure now. Adds that recent meetings between the sides have often ended in draws.

Says United were woeful last season but are building some momentum and will manage a draw on the opening weekend.

Summary of predictions

Merson: Man United 1-2 Arsenal

Sutton: Man United 1-2 Arsenal

Cole: Draw