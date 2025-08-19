Premier League Team of the Week (Round 1) 2025-26 season- Raya, Reijnders, Richarlison

Here is a look at the Premier League team of the week following the conclusion of the first round of fixtures. Not surprisingly, nearly half the team is drawn from Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur- the two sides that are currently 1st and 2nd in the table.

Despite their 4-2 win over Bournemouth, defending champions Liverpool have no player in the BBC’s Team of the Week. Their opponents do have one though in the form of Antoine Semenyo.

City’s three representatives are wing backs Rayan Ait-Nouri & Rico Lewis, and midfielder Reijnders, who achieved the rare distinction of both scoring and assisting on his league debut.

Arsenal’s 1-0 win over Man United- a victory that was mainly built on defensive resilience, sees them have two players in the TOTW in the form of goalkeeper Raya and defender Saliba.

BBC Team of the Week (MD1 25-26 season)

Raya (Arsenal)

Lewis and Ait Nouri (Man City), Saliba (Arsenal), Ballard (Sunderland)

Anderson (Forest), Ampadu (Leeds), Reijnders (Man City)

Semenyo (Bournemouth), Richarlison and Kudus (Spurs)

Richarlison’s brace, which included a fabulous bicycle kick, sees him get a place in the TOTW alongside team mate Mo Kudus.

Results of Week 1 2024-25 season

Liverpool 4 Bournemouth 2

Aston Villa 0 Newcastle 0

Brighton 1 Fulham 1

Sunderland 3 West Ham 0

Tottenham 3 Burnley 0

Wolves 0 Manchester City 4

Chelsea 0 Crystal Palace 0

Nottm Forest 3 Brentford 1

Man United 0 Arsenal 1

Leeds 1 Everton 0