Ole L’Equipe La Nacion Newspaper Player Ratings Argentina 2-0 Austria 2026- Record breaking Messi, Enzo, Licha & others

Here is a look at the Argentine and European sports newspaper player ratings for Argentina vs Austria following their World Cup 2026. Lionel Messi wrote himself into the history books as the top scorer in World Cup history with his two goals here against Austria, surpassing Germany’s Miroslav Klose.

Ole Newspaper player ratings Argentina vs Austria 2-0

Argentine newspaper Ole gave Messi a 9/10 player rating, with Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez slightly behind with a 7/10 rating. Liverpool’s MacAllister got a 6, while Man United defender Lisandro Martinez was given a 6.5/10. The lowest rated Argentine starting player was Rodrigo de Paul (5/10 from Ole), who had actually done quite well in their opening game against Algeria.

Schlager and Sabitzer aside, the newspaper thought there wasn’t much to cheer about for Austria on the evening (team rating of 4.5/10)

La Nacion Argentine paper player ratings ARG 2-0 AUT

Enzo and Messi a step above their colleagues in La Nacion’s player ratings.

Diario AS player ratings Argentina 2 Austria 0 World Cup 2026

These ratings are from Spanish sports newspaper Diario AS, and they gave Messi four stars in recognition of his record breaking feat.

L’Equipe player ratings for Argentina vs Austria Soccer World Cup 2026

Finally we come to French newspaper L’Equipe’s player ratings for this Argentina-Austria game. They were critical of former German youth international Paul Wanner (3/10 rating) and right-back Stefan Posch (also 3/10)