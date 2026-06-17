Ole La Nacion Newspaper Player Ratings Argentina 3-0 Algeria 2026- Messi, Enzo, Lisandro & others

Here is a look at the Argentine newspaper player ratings for Argentina vs Algeria following the two teams’ World Cup 2026 clash. Argentina won 3-0, with Lionel Messi netting all three goals for the Albiceleste. Messi was MOTM- adding to the five Man of the Match awards he won at the 2022 WC.

Ole Newspaper player ratings Argentina vs Algeria

Ole had Rodrigo de Paul as Argentina’s best player on the evening after Messi. They thought Man United’s Lisandro Martinez did a good job in defence, rating him higher than defensive partner Cristian Romero. Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez got a 7 from Ole.

Luca Zidane had a horror evening between the sticks, and Ole had him as the lowest rated player on either side- he got a 3/10.

La Nacion player ratings ARG 3-0 ALG WC 2026

Argentine newspaper La Nacion gave Messi a perfect 10. De Paul was the best next with 7, while Lisandro, Enzo Fernandez and Alexis MacAllister all got a 6/10 in their books.

Luca Zidane with a 3/10 here too, while Man City’s Ait Nouri only fared marginally better (4/10)

Like Ole, La Nacion had Fares Chaibi as the pick of Algeria’s players against Argentina.

La Voz del Interior paper ratings for Argentina 3 Algeria 0

Finally we come to La Voz where Messi again shines with a 10/10 rating.

Didier Deschamps’ France, the team Argentina beat in the final four years ago, also started their 2026 World Cup campaign by scoring 3 goals- see newspaper player ratings for France vs Senegal 3-1.