L’Equipe Mundo Deportivo Player Ratings France vs Senegal 3-1- Saliba, Nicolas Jackson & others

Here is a look at the France vs Senegal World Cup 2026 player ratings from the big European sports newspapers. France won the game 3-1 thanks to a Kylian Mbappe brace.

France 3 (Mbappe*2, Barcola)

Senegal 1 (Mbaye)

L’Equipe player ratings France vs Senegal 3-1

The French newspaper thought that Mike Maignan had a shocker in goal for Les Blues, giving him a 3/10. They thought Arsenal’s Saliba and Bayern’s Upamecano were quite assured as a defensive pairing, but wingbacks Hernandez and Kounde were less so.

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson had an ordinary day in L’Equipe’s eyes, as did fellow forwards Sadio Mane and Ismaila Sarr.

Ouest France player ratings France 3-1 Senegal

The paper noted that Arsenal centre back Saliba was a re-assuring presence in defence and made special note of Saliba’s tackle on Ismaila Sarr in the 52nd minute.

They were critical of several others though, with Maignan, Hernandez and Kounde all getting a 4/10 rating & Ousmane Dembele an even lower 3/10, calling the PSG star “unrecognizable”

Ouest France paper French ratings vs Senegal WC 2026 (out of 10

Maignan 4

Kounde 4, Upamecano 8, Saliba 7, T.Hernandez 4

Tchouameni 5, Rabiot 7

Olise 7, Dembele 3, Doue 6

Mbappe 7

Mundo Deportivo player ratings FRA 3-1 SEN World Cup 2026

The Spanish paper thought Maignan’s performance didn’t even deserve a rating, but had words of praise for Michael Olise and Kylian Mbappe- the only two players to get 3 stars. Olise set up Mbappe’s first goal with a brilliant pass, and Mbappe came into his own after an ordinary first 45, and sealed the game with a stunning injury time goal.