O Jogo L’Equipe A Bola Player Ratings Portugal vs DR Congo 2026- Ronaldo, Bruno, Bernardo Silva

Here is a look at the Portugal vs DR Congo World Cup 2026 player ratings from the big Portuguese and European sports newspapers. Portugal and Congo played out a 1-1 draw. Portugal dominated possession just like Spain did against Cape Verde, but failed to create much of note, and had to settle for a point.

L’Equipe player ratings Portugal vs RD Congo 2026

L’Equipe thought Bernardo Silva was quite disappointing on the evening- he got a 3/10. Cristiano Ronaldo fared only marginally better with a 4/10 rating. They gave the Portuguese team an average rating of 4.6/10, and thought Congo’s starters gave a better account of themselves (5.3/10 average rating)

O Jogo player ratings Portugal 1-1 Congo DR 2026

No Portugal starter got 7 or above in Portuguese sports paper O Jogo’s ratings- Ronaldo and Bernardo Silva were both given a 4. Goal scorer Joao Neves and assist provider Pedro Neto were given a 6.

A Bola player ratings POR 1-1 COD

Player ratings from another Portuguese paper, this time from A Bola.

Diario AS player ratings Portugal DR Congo WC 2026

Finally, we come to Spanish newspaper AS, who gave most of the Portuguese players a single star. Cancelo and Joao Neves were the only notable exceptions