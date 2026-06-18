O Jogo L’Equipe A Bola Player Ratings Portugal vs DR Congo 2026- Ronaldo, Bruno, Bernardo Silva

Here is a look at the Portugal vs DR Congo World Cup 2026 player ratings from the big Portuguese and European sports newspapers. Portugal and Congo played out a 1-1 draw. Portugal dominated possession just like Spain did against Cape Verde, but failed to create much of note, and had to settle for a point.

L’Equipe player ratings Portugal vs RD Congo 2026

L’Equipe thought Bernardo Silva was quite disappointing on the evening- he got a 3/10. Cristiano Ronaldo fared only marginally better with a 4/10 rating. They gave the Portuguese team an average rating of 4.6/10, and thought Congo’s starters gave a better account of themselves (5.3/10 average rating)

Portugal 1-1 DR Congo player ratings L'Equipe

O Jogo player ratings Portugal 1-1 Congo DR 2026

No Portugal starter got 7 or above in Portuguese sports paper O Jogo’s ratings- Ronaldo and Bernardo Silva were both given a 4. Goal scorer Joao Neves and assist provider Pedro Neto were given a 6.

O Jogo player ratings Portugal DR Congo 2026

A Bola player ratings POR 1-1 COD

Player ratings from another Portuguese paper, this time from A Bola.

A Bola player ratings Portugal vs Congo 2026 World Cup

Diario AS player ratings Portugal DR Congo WC 2026

Finally, we come to Spanish newspaper AS, who gave most of the Portuguese players a single star. Cancelo and Joao Neves were the only notable exceptions

Portugal vs RD Congo 2026 Player Ratings Diario AS

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