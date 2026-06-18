England vs Croatia 4-2 Newspaper Player Ratings 2026- L’Equipe, A Bola, Ole, AS & others

Here is a look at the England vs Croatia World Cup 2026 player ratings from the big European sports newspapers. We’ve got player ratings from French, Spanish, Portuguese and Argentine sports papers below.

L’Equipe player ratings England vs Croatia 2026 World Cup

The French newspaper had Harry Kane as the pick of the English players (8/10), and thought Luka Modric and Josko Gvardiol both had ordinary games (4/10 rating), and likewise for Anthony Gordon.

Diario As player ratings England 4-2 Croatia WC 2026

The Spanish newspaper liked the efforts of Rice, Bellingham and Kane among the starters (all 3 stars) and Rashford off the bench. A significant number of 1 star ratings for the Croatian players, indicating they mostly had average games.

A Bola player ratings England v Croatia

On to Portuguese paper A Bola, who thought only two players really stood out in this game- Kane for England and goalkeeper Livakocic for Croatia.

Ole Sports Newspaper player ratings England 4 Croatia 2 June 2026

These ratings are from Argentine sports newspaper Ole, who gave England an average rating of 6.7/10 and Croatia an average rating of 5.4/10. No 10/10 performance like Messi in the Argentina Algeria game, but Kane comes closes with a 9/10 here.