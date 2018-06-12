Video Young Antoine Griezmann (7 years old) gets autographs from Barthez & France 1998 squad

This video of a young Antoine Griezmann getting autographs from the likes of Fabian Barthez and the rest of the French national team has gone viral ahead of Les Bleus’ World Cup 2018 campaign. The young Griezmann Barthez video took place before France’s game against Denmark (they won 2-1). France won the World Cup in 1998 and Griezmann will be a key player should they want to repeat that feat in Russia. Interestingly enough, he wears No.7 on the back of his jersey too!

Young Griezmann gets autograph from French team (Barthez and co.), via Streamable.com