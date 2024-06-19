xG Turkey vs Georgia Euro 2024 Attendance 59,127 | Expected Goals Possession Shots TUR 3-1 GEO

Here is a look at the Turkiye vs Georgia xG from their Euro 2024 clash (attendance of 59,127 in Dortmund on 18 June, 2024). Turkey won for the first time in their opening clash at a major tournament in recent history, while Georgia also scored their first ever goals at the Championships.

xG Turkey 1.98-0.99 Georgia shots map (Actual score TUR 3-1 GEO)

1-0 Muldur goal vs Georgia xG 0.03

1-1 Mikautadze goal vs Turkey xG 0.14

2-1 Arda Guler goal vs Georgia xG 0.02

3-1 Akturkoglu goal vs Georgia xG 0.80 (long range shot with high xG as it was into empty net)

Turkey vs Georgia 3-1 Match Stats for comparison

(Turkiye stats on left; Georgia on right)

Turkey had more shots and possession in this game