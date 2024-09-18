AC Milan vs Liverpool FC Timeline 2024 & Starting Lineups ACM 1-3 LFC Champions League

Here is a look at the AC Milan vs Liverpool timeline and key moments from their UCL group stage clash on 17 September, 2024. Liverpool won the game 3-1 at the San Siro.

AC Milan vs Liverpool F.C starting lineups

ACM playing XI & subs used v LFC: Maignan (Torriani 51′), Calabria (Emerson Royal 69′), Tomori (Gabbia 84′), Pavlovic, Theo Hernandez, Fofana, Loftus Cheek (Abraham 69′), Pulisic, Reijnders, Leao, Morata (Okafor 84′)

Yellow cards: Calabria 22, Fofana 31

LFC playing XI & subs used v AC Milan: Alisson, Alexander Arnold (Gomez 79′), Van Dijk, Konate, Tsimikas, Gravenberch, MacAllister (Endo 90+2′), Salah (Chiesa 90+2′), Szoboszlai, Gakpo (Diaz 68′), Jota (Nunez 68′)

Yellow cards: MacAllister 53, Konate 80

ACM vs LIV Timeline of Goals, Substitutions and Key moments

3rd minute Goal Pulisic; assist Morata ACM 1-0 LIV

17th minute Salah hits bar

23rd minute Calabria fouls Gakpo. From resulting free kick, header goal for Konate ACM 1-1 LIV (assist TAA)

26th minute Good chance for Jota after Pulisic caught in possession, but shoots wide

29th minute Salah hits bar again

40th minute Salah shot saved by Maignan at near post

41st minute Header goal for Virgil van Dijk from corner (assist Tsimikas) ACM 1-2 LIV

Half time: AC Milan 1-2 Liverpool

48th minute Maignan saves Jota chance, but is injured in the process

51 min Milan substitution (Maignan off; Torriani on)

67th minute Goal Szoboszlai (assist Gakpo) ACM 1-3 LIV

68 min Liverpool subs- Gakpo off, Diaz on | Jota off, Nunez on

69 min Milan subs- Calabria off, Emerson on | Loftus Cheek off, Abraham on

79 min Liverpool sub- Alexander Arnold off, Gomez on

84 min Milan subs– Morata off, Okafor on | Tomori off, Gabbia on

90+2′ min Liverpool subs– Salah off, Chiesa on | MacAllister off, Endo on

Full time: AC Milan 1-3 Liverpool FC