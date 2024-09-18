L’Equipe Bild Newspaper Player Ratings Bayern vs GNK Dinamo Zagreb 9-2 Champions League

Here is a look at the player ratings for Bayern Munich vs Dinamo Zagreb from their Champions League clash. Bayern scored NINE goals, with Harry Kane himself netting four of them!

L’Equipe player ratings Bayern Munchen Dinamo Zagreb 9-2

Despite scoring four goals, Kane didn’t get a perfect 10 (he was rated 9)- very few players get the perfect 10 rating from L’Equipe

The worst rating was reserved for defender Theophile-Catherine (2/10)

Bild player ratings FC Bayern vs Dinamo Zagreb

(Note- German rating system; 1 very good, 6 very bad)

Kane got a 1 here from Bild as did Joshua Kimmich. Samy Mmaee and Ristovski on the Dinamo side were given a 6.