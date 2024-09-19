Man City vs Inter Milan 2024 Starting Lineups, Timeline & Player Ratings | MCI 0-0 INT UCL

Here is a look at the Manchester City vs Internazionale starting lineups, key moments and player ratings from their Champions League clash on 18 September, 2024. The game ended in a 0-0 draw.

Man City starting lineup and substitutes used v Inter 2024 UCL

Ederson, Lewis, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol, Rodri, Bernardo Silva (Doku 80′), Savinho (Foden 46′), De Bruyne (Gundogan 46′), Grealish, Haaland

Yellow card: Dias 33′

Inter Milan lineup & subs vs Manchester City FC league phase September 18 2024

Sommer, Bisseck (Pavard 75′), Acerbi, Bastoni, Darmian (Dumfries 75′), Barella, Calhanoglu (Frattesi 82′), Zielinski (Mkhitaryan 66′), C.Augusto, Thuram (L.Martinez 65′) Taremi

No yellow cards for Inter against Man City

Man City vs Inter Milan timeline (key moments from the game)

53rd minute– Decent chance for Inter on the counter, but Darmian’s poor first touch and a decision to backheel let him down.

69th minute– Foden has a chance, but shoots straight at Sommer

76rd minute– Another decent chance, this time for Mkhitaryan, who blazes over

89th minute– header chance for Gundogan, but he heads straight Sommer

90+4 th minute– another header chance for Gundogan, who heads over

Full time: Man City 0-0 Inter

Man City vs Inter Milan Player Ratings from L’Equipe & Marca papers

Nobody on either side got more than 7/10 from the French newspaper

Only manager Inzaghi got 3 stars but none of the players got that rating.