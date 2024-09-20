Atalanta BC vs Arsenal FC Standings- UCL Table after Week 1 2024-25 (Group Stage League Phase)

Here are the Champions League league phase standings after MD1 (Round 1 of fixtures) for the 2024/25 season. Week 1 had games like AC Milan v Liverpool and Atalanta v Arsenal, and this is how the 36 teams rank after the first round of matches.

Bayern obviously top the UCL table after MW1 following their 9-2 win over Dinamo Zagreb. Teams 1-8 will qualify directly for the knockout stages while 9-24 will compete in a playoff round.

As it stands currently (after the first week), both Liverpool and Aston Villa qualify automatically, while Arsenal and Man City will be involved in the playoffs.

UCL log 24/25 league phase after GW1

How teams are ranked on the table for Week 1 to 7 if they have equal points (tie breaker criteria)

1)Goal difference

2)Goals scored

3)Away goals scored

4)Wins

5)Away wins

If they cannot be separated on these five criteria, then the alphabetical order of their abbreviated name come into play. Note that the alphabetical order will not be a tie breaker during Week 8 (the final round of fixtures)- other criteria like goal difference/goals scored by opponents, disciplinary record and club co-efficient will be used to determine the log then.

English team results in Round 1 for 2024-2025 Champions League

Young Boys 0-3 Aston Villa

AC Milan 1-3 Liverpool

Man City 0-0 Inter Milan

Atalanta 0-0 Arsenal