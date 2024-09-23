Man City vs Arsenal FC Stats & Timeline- 28 shots for MCFC in second half & 88% possession!

Here is a look at the Man City vs Arsenal FC stats and timeline of key moments from their match on September 22, 2024. Arsenal lead 2-1 at the break, but lost Leandro Trossard to a red card just before the interval.

The dismissal changed the complexion of the game- Manchester City had 28 shots in the second half (Arsenal had only 1), and also had 88% of possession in that period (it was over 90% at one stage!). In the first half, City had 5 shots to Arsenal’s 4, so you can really see how Trossard’s sending off affected Arsenal’s tactics.

Arsenal’s only second half shot came through Havertz (90+7′). Interestingly neither Havertz nor defender Jurrien Timber (playing at RB) completed a single successful pass in the game despite playing the 90- it’s a record since stats for the same started to be kept by the league.

Full time post match stats Man City vs Arsenal 2-2 September 22, 2024

(MCFC stats on left; AFC on right)

Second half only shots map (Man City with 28 shots; Arsenal with just 1)

Second half possession Man City 88%, Arsenal 12% (first half it was 66 & 34)

Second half passes Man City 415, Arsenal 60 (first half it was 290 & 148)

Also check out the Premier League standings after this Man City v Arsenal Week 5 game.

Man City vs Arsenal FC Timeline 22nd September 2024

It was a really eventful first half, as this MCFC vs AFC timeline with its important moments below will tell you.

1st minute Rodri and Havertz have collision immediately after kickoff; Rodri on ground

9th minute Goal Haaland (his 100th for City); assist Savinho (MCI 1-0 ARS)

16th minute Rodri and Partey collision at corner; Rodri injured again

21st minute Rodri subbed off; Kovacic on

22nd minute Ref Michael Oliver calls Walker and Saka for a talk. Arsenal restart play, with Walker complaining to referee that he wasn’t allowed to be in position. Goal Calafiori, assist Martinelli (MCI 1-1 ARS). Guardiola kicks chair on sideline in frustration

38th minute Doku marks Gabriel poorly at a corner, and the Arsenal defender heads just over

45+1 minute Walker opts to mark Gabriel at this corner, but he still scores

(Goal Gabriel, assist Saka MCI 1-2 ARS)

45+8′ minute Trossard sent off for second yellow (kicking the ball away)

78th minute Stones comes on as sub for Walker

90+7 Stones scores equaliser for City (MCI 2-2 ARS)