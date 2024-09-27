UEL Standings After Week 1 2024-25 | Spurs 4th, Manchester United 20th!

Here is a look at the Europa League table as it stood after Match Day 1 (the first round of games) in the newly revamped UEL competition. The two English representatives in the tournament- Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, had differing starts. United were held to a 1-1 by manager Erik ten Hag’s old team FC Twente while Spurs beat Qarabag 3-0.

The two results, plus the way of how the rankings are determined after the first round, means that United are a lowly 20th while Spurs are fourth. If the group stages were technically stopped today, Spurs will automatically progress to the knockout stages while United will have to go through a playoff round where they will be unseeded.

Interestingly, the two teams will do battle in the Premier League this weekend (GW6) with Ange Postecoglu’s men travelling to Old Trafford to take on the Red Devils. Spurs beat Brentford 3-1 at home last week, while United were held to a goalless draw by Crystal Palace.

UEL table after Round 1 (24/25 season)

Europa League Results for Game Week 1

Eredivisie outfit Ajax lead the table following their 4-0 win over Besiktas. Steaua (FCSB) are second, followed by Lazio and Spurs.

