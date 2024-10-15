Saliba struggles- L’Equipe Le Figaro newspaper player ratings Belgium France 1-2 UNL

Here is a look at the player ratings for Belgium v France in the Nations League last night from Brussels. Arsenal’s William Saliba was in the French lineup against Les Diables Rouges, but had a shocker, as shown from these ratings. His Gunners team mate Leandro Trossard in the Belgian starting XI.

Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konate started alongside Saliba in defence while Chelsea’s Christopher Nkunku came off the bench for Les Bleus.

L’Equipe player ratings Belgium vs France 14 October 2024

L’Equipe gave Saliba a 3/10 player rating for his performance against Belgium- the worst player rating on either side.

They gave Trossard a 5/10 with the best French players in their eyes being striker Kolo Muani (who scored a brace) and keeper Mike Maignan. Kolo Muani got a 8/10 while Maignan was given a 7.

They thought the Belgian starting XI (5.2/10) did better than Les Bleus’ starters (4.9/10 team rating)

Le Figaro used the adjective “catastrophique” for Saliba’s performance in their headline, and gave him a 3/10 too. However while L’Equipe thought Konate only fared marginally better (4/10), Le Figaro gave the Liverpool defender a 6/10 for his efforts.

Le Figaro France player ratings vs Belgium 2024

Maignan 8

Kounde 4

Konate 6

Saliba 3

Digne 5

Kone 6

Tchouameni 3

Guendouzi 4

Dembele 4

Kolo Muani 8

Barcola 6

The Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad gave Trossard a 6/10- the best Red Devils players according to them were Doku (8/10), followed by Debast & Castagne (both 7)