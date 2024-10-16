How did Raya, Merino, Cucurella fare- Newspaper Player Ratings for Spain vs Serbia 2024 3-0

Here is a look at the Spain vs Serbia player ratings from some of the big Spanish newspapers after their Nations League game on 15 October, 2024. Spain, the reigning European champion won this game 3-0, with goals from Laporte, Morata and Baena.

The Arsenal pair of David Raya and Mikel Merino both started for La Furia Roja, as did left back Marc Cucurella. While Cucurella and Raya played the full 90, Merino was on the field for 65 minutes before becoming the first Spanish player to be subbed off in this game, with Pedri replacing him on the pitch.

Diario AS player ratings Spain 3-0 Serbia UNL 2024

AS gave Raya a single star, technically making him the lowest ranked of the Spanish starters. Cucurella got 2 stars, as did Merino. As many as four Serbian players, including Pavlovic who was sent off, weren’t given a rating by the Spanish paper.

Marca player ratings Spain vs Serbia 3-0 October 2024

A single star here for Raya too from Marca, while his opposite number Rajkovic got 3 stars.

ABC paper player ratings ESP 3-0 SRB 2024

ABC were a rare paper who thought Raya was better than his opposite number, with the Arsenal keeper getting 2 stars here. They however thought Merino’s performance only warranted a single star.

