How did Merino, Cucurella & others fare? Spanish Newspaper Player Ratings Holland 2-2 Spain 2025

Here is a look at the player ratings from some of the big Spanish sports newspapers following the country’s 2-2 draw against the Netherlands in the first leg of their Nations League quarterfinal.

Netherlands 2 (Gakpo, Reijnders) Spain 2 (Nico Williams, Merino)

Spain managed to come away with a draw thanks to a stoppage time equaliser from Arsenal’s Mikel Merino.

Diario AS player ratings Netherlands 2-2 Spain

AS thought Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella didn’t deserve a rating for his performance.

Mikel Merino, a late replacement off the bench (replacing Fabian Ruiz) got 2 stars for his impressive cameo that also produced La Furia Roja’s late equaliser.

Nobody in the Spain starting lineup got more than 2 stars, but on the Netherlands side, Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo was one of two players to get 3 stars. His Liverpool team mate, Virgil van Dijk, however got only a single star.

Marca player ratings Holland 2 Spain 2 Nations League

Marca concurred with AS in their player rating for Chelsea left back Cucurella, not deeming him worthy of a rating.

They gave both Gakpo and VVD two stars, and likewise for Merino off the bench.

The winner of Netherlands/Spain will face the winner of Croatia/France in the semifinals. Croatia won 2-0 in Split on Thursday- see the player ratings for that Croatia France first leg from L’Equipe and other papers- Saliba and Konate both struggled.