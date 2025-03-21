How did Eriksen, Neto & others fare- Newspaper player ratings for Denmark 1-0 Portugal 2025

Here is a look at the player ratings for Denmark vs Portugal from some of the European sports newspapers following the former’s 1-0 win in their UNL quarterfinal first leg.

Christian Eriksen missed a penalty for Denmark, who still managed to win 1-0 thanks to a goal from substitute Rasmus Hojlund.

Diario AS player ratings Denmark vs Portugal 2025

The only player on either side to get three stars in Spanish newspaper Diario AS’ ratings was Denmark’s Isaksen.

Most of the Danish players got two stars, but a notable exception was Man United veteran Eriksen, whose missed spot kick ensured he finished with a single star, the lowest rating among the Danish starters.

Pedro Neto also got a single star, Renato Veiga, the former Chelsea player now at Juventus, wasn’t deemed worthy of a rating by AS. A handful of Portuguese players, among them goalkeeper Diogo Costa and Man United skipper Bruno Fernandes, got two stars.

Record newspaper Denmark 1-0 Portugal first leg QF player ratings

Portuguese newspaper record, like AS, had Isaksen as the pick of the Danish players (rating of 4 out of 5). Diogo Costa also got a 4 on the Portuguese side, but Renato Veiga got only 1.

The paper weren’t impressed with Roberto Martinez’s tactics, giving him just 1, while his Danish counterpart Riemer got a 4.