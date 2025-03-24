Marca AS Player Ratings Spain 3-3 Holland | How did Cucurella, VVD, Merino fare?

Here is a look at the Spanish newspaper player ratings following European champions Spain’s 3-3 draw against the Netherlands in Valencia. Spain went on to win the resulting penalty shootout 5-4 and progressed to the semifinals.

Diario AS player ratings Spain v Holland Second Leg

Four Spanish players were deemed as La Furia Roja’s best players on the night- goalkeeper Unai Simon, defender Dean Huijsen and forwards Mikel Oyarzabal and Nico Williams, with the quartet getting three stars.

Marc Cucurella had a forgettable first leg in Rotterdam, but managed two stars here in AS’ books.

Arsenal’s Mikel Merino, a late substitute off the bench, was given a single star.

On the Dutch side, Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk got 2 stars, while Cody Gakpo got a single star. The highest player rating for the Netherlands in this game according to AS went to substitute Xavi Simons (3 stars)

Marca player ratings Spain 3 Netherlands 3

Marca were more appreciative of the Dutch performance in their player ratings, giving the likes of Verbruggen and Reijnders 3 stars as well.

Cucurella and Van Dijk got 2 stars here as well, with Merino again with a single star for his cameo off the bench.

Both managers also got 2 stars, as did referee Turpin.