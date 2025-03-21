L’Equipe player ratings Croatia 2-0 France 2025- How did Saliba, Konate, Gvardiol fare?

Here is a look at how some of the big French newspapers rated Les Bleus’ players following their 2-0 defeat against Croatia in the first leg of their Nations League QF on Thursday night. France lost 2-0 to Croatia in Split, with Ante Budimir and Ivan Perisic scoring for the hosts.

L’Equipe player ratings Croatia vs France 2-0 2025 Nations League

French sports paper L’Equipe wasn’t pleased with Les Bleus’ performance in Split, giving them a team rating of just 4.1/10.

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate got the worst player rating in their books, with a 2/10 for the CB. His defensive partner, Arsenal’s William Saliba, only fared marginally better with a 3/10 rating. Konate was replaced at half time by Bayern’s Dayot Upamecano.

Croatia vs France 2025 Player Ratings

On the Croatian side, Man City defender Josko Gvardiol got a 7/10, which was the highest player rating on either side (shared with some other Croatian players). His MCFC team mate Mateo Kovacic however only got a 5/10 from L’Equipe.

Ouest France player ratings Croatia-France 2-0

Not much better for Konate and Saliba in Ouest France’s player ratings, with both players getting a 3/10 rating (see below)

ouest france player ratings croatia 2-0 france

Diario AS player ratings Croatia 2 France 0 UNL March 2025

Spanish paper AS thought both Konate and Saliba weren’t worthy of a rating, while Gvardiol was the only Croatian player to get 3 stars.

Diario AS player ratings Croatia vs France Nations League

The return leg is in Paris three days later, with the winner of this tie set to square off against the winner of the Netherlands/Spain QF in the semifinals.

Related Posts:

Leave a Comment