Premier League Table as on 1st January 2025 (New Year’s Day) | Standings after 19 games (half way stage)

Here is a look at the Premier League table as it stood on 1 January 2025 (at the beginning of the New Year). This is also the PL log at the halfway stage of the current 24/25 season (19 game weeks had been played at this stage of the 38 game season)

This table is after the Brentford 1-3 Arsenal game on New Year’s day. Every team has played 19 rounds, with the exception of Liverpool & Everton (who have a game in hand because of Storm Darragh postponing their fixture earlier in the season)

EPL Standings at the beginning of 2025 | Premier League 24/25 table at half way mark

Here are also the home and away games breakup of the PL table as on 1 Jan 2025. Look at the difference in home and away form of some teams for example- Brentford are top 4 material when you look at home form, but relegation candidates if you’re looking at the away table!

Only home games EPL table as on NYE 2025 (2024/25 season)

Only away games 24/25 PL log as on New Year’s Day 2025

For comparison, here’s the table as on 1 Jan 2024

Arsenal league position on New Year’s Day 2025

Arsenal were second in the table on NYE 2025, six points behind leaders Liverpool, but having played a game more than LFC.

Man United league position on New Year 2025?

Manchester United were 14th in the Premier League table on New Year’s day 2025 (January 1), 7 points above the relegation zone.

Manchester City league position on 1 January 2025?

Manchester City were 6th in the Premier League table with 31 points on New Year’s day

Top 4 Premier League teams in the table as on January 1st 2025

The 24/25 season top 4 Premier League teams as on New Year’s eve were Liverpool, Arsenal, Nottingham Forest and Chelsea.