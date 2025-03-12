L’Equipe Marca Gazzetta Player Ratings Liverpool vs PSG Second Leg Champions League 2025

Here is a look at the player ratings for Liverpool vs PSG (Round of 16 Second Leg) from big European sports newspapers L’Equipe, Marca & Gazzetta dello Sport following the Reds’ shock exit from the Champions League. Liverpool had won the first leg in Paris, but lost 1-0 in normal time here, and the game went to penalties, where PSG won 4-1.

Liverpool’s defeat leaves Arsenal and Aston Villa as the only English sides left in the Champions League.

L’Equipe player ratings Liverpool 0-1 PSG March 2025

The French newspaper loved the performance of Italian goalkeeper Donnarumma, giving him a 9/10 player rating (which is quite high praise given their standards). Nuno Mendes wasn’t too far behind in their eyes, with a 8/10.

Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez both made the Premier League TOTW for Round 28, but only got a 4/10 here from L’Equipe.

L’Equipe thought that centre-back Virgil van Dijk and Hungarian medio Dominik Szoboszlai were Liverpool’s best players on the evening, giving the duo a 7/10 rating

As a team, LFC got a 5.4/10 rating, while PSG were marginally better with a 6.3/10.

Romanian referee Kovacs got a 7/10 rating from L’Equipe for his performance in the game, as did PSG manager Luis Enrique.

Gazzetta player ratings LFC 0 Paris St Germain 1

Gazzetta were also impressed with Donnarumma- his 9/10 rating placed him head and shoulders above other folks in their player ratings for the game.

Marca Spanish newspaper player ratings Liverpool FC 0-1 PSG Champions League

Apart from Szoboszlai, no LFC player managed more than 1 star in Marca’s eyes, and like L’Equipe and GDS, they also gave Donnarumma and ref Kovacs a thumbs up for their performances.