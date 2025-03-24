L’Equipe AS Player Ratings France 2-0 Croatia 2025- How did Saliba, Gvardiol & co fare?

Here is a look at the player ratings for France v Croatia (Nations League quarter final second leg). Les Bleus won 2-0 to overturn a two goal loss from the first leg, and then prevailed on penalties.

L’Equipe player ratings France vs Croatia 2-0 March 24 2025

Both William Saliba and Ibrahima Konate had a forgettable first leg against Croatia. Arsenal’s Saliba was retained for the second leg, but LFC defender Konate made way for Bayern’s Dayot Upamecano in the heart of defence.

L’Equipe thought Upamecano was the pick of France’s defenders, giving him a 8/10 player rating, the joint highest alongside Michael Olise.

Saliba received a 6/10 for his performance as did Manchester City’s Gvardiol.

Referee Michael Oliver got a 5/10 rating here.

Caleta-Car was the worst Croatian player in this Nations League QF according to L’Equipe (3/10), with Bradley Barcola the poorest rated French player (4/10 in L’Equipe)

Nice Matin player ratings France 2-0 Croatia

Nice Matin were of the opinion that Saliba and Konate had similar games, opting to give both centre-backs a 7/10 rating.

Olise was again the star of the show here with a 8/10, while both Mbappe and Barcola got a 5/10 from the newspaper.

Diario AS player ratings France vs Croatia Nations League 2025

The Spanish newspaper gave two stars to Saliba and Gvardiol for their performance here.

Both the goalkeepers got 3 stars as did Olise.