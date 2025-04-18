L’Equipe Player Ratings Man Utd 5-4 Lyon 2025 Europa- Hojlund, Mikautadze, AMN

Here are the player ratings from well known French newspaper L’Equipe following Lyon’s quarterfinal exit at the hands of Manchester United last night at Old Trafford. The second leg tie was a see-saw one, with Man Utd prevailing in an epic clash, coming from 4-2 down in extra time to win 5-4.

Four Premier League teams are now in the European semis this year- United and Spurs (UEL), Arsenal (UCL) and Chelsea (UECL).

Man U 5 (Ugarte, Dalot, Bruno pen, Mainoo, Maguire)

Lyon 4 (Tolisso, Tagliafico, Cherki, Lacazette)

L’Equipe player ratings Man United 5-4 Lyon Europa League

The French newspaper thought there wasn’t much to choose between the two sides on the evening, giving MUFC a team rating of 5.3/10 and OL a 4.7/10.

They thought the likes of Mikautadze and Akoukou were pretty dire on the evening, giving the duo a 2/10 rating. Akoukou’s midfield partner Vererout didn’t fare much better- he was given a 3/10 rating.

Despite his match-changing red card, Corentin Tolisso still managed a 6/10 as did former Arsenal full back Ainsley Maitland-Niles

No player on either side managed more than a 7/10 in L’Equipe’s books. Two OL players- Cherki and substitute Fofana managed it, while three Man United players- Bruno Fernandes, Garnacho and Casemiro got that rating.

The lowest rating for the Man United players against Lyon were received by the Danish pair of Dorgu and Hojlund, with both being given a 3/10.

L’Equipe were also not very impressed with Swiss ref Scharer, giving him a referee rating of just 4/10.