Second Leg Marca L’Equipe Player Ratings Real Madrid 1-2 Arsenal 2025- Mbappe, Rice, Bellingham

Here is a look at the Real Madrid vs Arsenal 1-2 player ratings from the big European sports newspapers following the second leg of their Champions League quarterfinal. Arsenal won 2-1 at the Bernabeu to win the tie 5-2 on aggregate, and advanced to a semifinal clash against Paris SG.

L’Equipe player ratings Real Madrid 1 Arsenal 2 UCL QF 2nd Leg

The French newspaper gave Real Madrid a team rating of 4/10, with the likes of Alaba (2/10), Bellingham (3/10 rating) and Rodrygo (3/10) all having a disappointing evening in their books. Kylian Mbappe got a 4/10, and the only Real Madrid player to emerge with an element of credit was Belgian keeper Thibault Courtois, who got a 6/10 rating.

On the Arsenal side, as with the first leg at the Emirates Stadium, Declan Rice was again a standout player, with the midfielder getting a 8/10 rating from L’Equipe.

Marca player ratings Real Madrid 1-2 Arsenal Champions League

Mbappe wasn’t even deemed worthy of a player rating by Spanish newspaper Marca, and likewise for manager Carlo Ancelotti. Rice and Odegaard both got 3 stars, as did Martinelli.

Diario AS paper player ratings RMA 1-2 ARS UCL

AS liked the performance of Arsenal’s defensive wing-backs, with the likes of Timber and Lewis Skelly getting a higher rating than Rice.

Mbappe didn’t get a player rating here either!