Referee announced for Arsenal Real second leg- Same ref as Euro 2024 final & previous UCL QF’s!

A French referee has been appointed for the second leg of Arsenal’s upcoming Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid, with Francois Letexier set to take charge of the game. Letexier was also the ref for last year’s Euro 2024 final between Spain and England, but has never refereed an Arsenal game so far.

While this will be Arsenal’s first game with Letexier as ref, he’s already been in charge of several Real Madrid games so far, including a 2-0 loss to Liverpool FC in the league phase of this year’s Champions League.

Real Madrid games with Letexier as referee

Real Madrid 2-0 Chelsea (2022/23 Quarter Final)

Real Madrid 4-2 Napoli (2023/24 Group Stage)

Man City 3-3 Real Madrid (2023/24 Quarter Final)

Liverpool 2-0 Real Madrid (2024/25 League Phase)

This will therefore become the third Champions League quarterfinal involving Real Madrid to have Letexier as referee, following the 22/23 one against Chelsea and the 23/24 one against Manchester City.

Both the CFC and MCFC quarter-finals were first leg games though, and this fixture is a second leg tie, with Arsenal having won 3-0 at the Emirates Stadium a week ago.

The Spanish press noted that Real Madrid were outclassed in London in the first leg, but added that no task was impossible for them in the return leg, given their pedigree in the competition.

Apart from the Euro 2024 final, Letexier was also in charge of the 23/24 Super Cup, which Manchester City won on penalties against Sevilla.